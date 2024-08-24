Iran Hackers Targeted Biden, Trump Staff

Meta has revealed that Iranian hackers targeted key figures within both the Biden and Trump administrations as part of a broader campaign to infiltrate political and diplomatic circles across several countries, The Hill reported.

In a recent update on its threat disruption efforts, Meta disclosed that Iranian hackers attempted to breach the security of individuals associated with both the Biden and Trump administrations. The tech giant reported identifying a "small cluster of likely social engineering activity" on WhatsApp, which was quickly neutralized by its security team following user reports.

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Messenger, reporting an annual revenue of $149.78 billion.

The malicious activity, which originated in Iran, targeted various political and diplomatic officials across Israel, Palestine, Iran, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to Meta, the attackers targeted individuals linked to the current Biden and former Trump administrations. These findings align with previous reports of Iran's attempts to disrupt U.S. presidential campaigns.

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump's campaign announced that they were hacked by Iranian actors. On Monday, the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies confirmed that Iran was indeed responsible for the breach and had engaged in efforts to disrupt the ongoing presidential campaigns.

The phishing tactics employed by the hackers involved fake accounts posing as technical support for major service providers like AOL, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft. These accounts were designed to steal login credentials from unsuspecting users. Despite these attempts, Meta noted that the vigilance of users who reported suspicious messages prevented major security breaches. "We have not seen evidence that their accounts were compromised," Meta stated.

In light of these threats, Meta urged public figures, journalists, political candidates, and campaigns to remain cautious. The company recommended using privacy and security settings, avoiding interactions with unknown senders, and promptly reporting suspicious activity.

The Biden-Harris campaign faced similar threats earlier this month when at least three of its staffers were targeted with phishing emails. However, investigators have found no evidence that these attempts were successful. This occurred shortly before President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Kamala Harris's campaign emphasized its commitment to cybersecurity, stating, "Our campaign vigilantly monitors and protects against cyber threats, and we are not aware of any security breaches of our systems." However, the campaign declined to comment on whether it detected any attempts at state-sponsored intrusions.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.