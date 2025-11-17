Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Wealthy Dems Talking Affordability Is 'So Rich'

Democrats attacking President Donald Trump on affordability, the issue they created, is "so rich," according to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Monday.

"It's so rich that Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren has the gumption to say that and talk about how people are getting more rich when she's flying on her private jets, when she is one of the more wealthy members of Congress," Smith told Newsmax's "National Report."

He took to X to expose Warren for flying on private jets while trying to rebuke workers for flying business class. "It's amazing how she goes on this class warfare," he said, "when she, in fact, and her party represents the richest of all Americans."

After years of massive inflation under Democrat President Joe Biden, Democrats do not have a leg to stand on with the lack of affordability their policies create in blue states and Democrat-run cities – which are the most unaffordable places in America – Smith told co-host Shaun Kraisman.

"Affordability is a very big issue to most Americans," Smith said, noting it is something caused by Democrats, not fixed by them. "In my congressional district, it's one of the poorest congressional districts in the nation.

"Average income is just over $40,000 a year. The price of food and clothes has been a struggle for people to maintain, and we have to look at every approach."

Smith hailed Trump's "one big beautiful bill" for "delivering on the working-families tax cuts," and "no tax on tips, no tax on overtime."

"The president has focused on lowering the price of eggs – eggs are now much lower than they were when President Biden was in office," Smith continued.

"But the real issue is inflation went up 21.4% when Joe Biden was president in four years.

"Inflation right now is at 2.5%, the lowest it's been in four years.

"We're moving in that right direction, but we have a lot more work that needs to be done."

Instead, Smith said, Democrats are digging up dead talking points with Jeffrey Epstein smear campaigns.

"Epstein's been dead for years and this is the topic of conversation," Smith said. "It's not something that I hear from people when I travel back home in Missouri.

"They care about the affordability crisis.

"But, you know, let's release all the information, let the public see everything about who's connected and who's not connected with Epstein. And let's move on and solve the real problems at hand. That's my focus."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com