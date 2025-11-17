Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Dems Only Have 'Hatred of Donald Trump' on Agenda

Democrats prolonged the nation's recent government shutdown for one reason, their "hatred of Donald Trump," according to Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, on Monday.

"He let the bottom line slip: They hate [President] Donald Trump," Self told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," referring to Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., remarks Sunday about leveraging obstruction to stop Trump.

There is a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at mostly former President Joe Biden levels into the new year, but another shutdown to obstruct Trump might loom.

"I don't know what they would use for leverage," Self said. "What do you have for leverage?

"Are they going to stop military pay again at the end of January? Are they going to fight again for illegal healthcare for illegals?

"What are they going to use for leverage? Are they going to stop SNAP again?"

Democrats tried to stop Trump with a shutdown under the guise of extending COVID-era expansion of Obamacare subsidies Democrats planned to have expire at the end of 2025, but it just was not necessary – because it is still not resolved.

"So look, the ACA subsidies are going to be – the temporary COVID-era subsidies are going to be – handled by the end of the year, somehow, some way.

"So I'm not sure what they would use for leverage except hatred of Donald Trump."

Democrats have become hostages not only to obstructing Trump, Self lamented, but they are under the control of the "progressive left" led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Well, for the Democrats, they are basically bowing to the progressive left, the AOCs of their party, both in the Senate and in the House, are in charge now," he concluded.

