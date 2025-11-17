WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: keith self | democrats | leverage | government | shutdown | hatred | donald trump

Rep. Keith Self to Newsmax: Dems Only Have 'Hatred of Donald Trump' on Agenda

By    |   Monday, 17 November 2025 09:14 AM EST

Democrats prolonged the nation's recent government shutdown for one reason, their "hatred of Donald Trump," according to Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, on Monday.

"He let the bottom line slip: They hate [President] Donald Trump," Self told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," referring to Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., remarks Sunday about leveraging obstruction to stop Trump.

There is a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at mostly former President Joe Biden levels into the new year, but another shutdown to obstruct Trump might loom.

"I don't know what they would use for leverage," Self said. "What do you have for leverage?

"Are they going to stop military pay again at the end of January? Are they going to fight again for illegal healthcare for illegals?

"What are they going to use for leverage? Are they going to stop SNAP again?"

Democrats tried to stop Trump with a shutdown under the guise of extending COVID-era expansion of Obamacare subsidies Democrats planned to have expire at the end of 2025, but it just was not necessary – because it is still not resolved.

"So look, the ACA subsidies are going to be – the temporary COVID-era subsidies are going to be – handled by the end of the year, somehow, some way.

"So I'm not sure what they would use for leverage except hatred of Donald Trump."

Democrats have become hostages not only to obstructing Trump, Self lamented, but they are under the control of the "progressive left" led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Well, for the Democrats, they are basically bowing to the progressive left, the AOCs of their party, both in the Senate and in the House, are in charge now," he concluded.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrats prolonged the nation's recent government shutdown for one reason, their "hatred of Donald Trump," according to Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, on Monday.
keith self, democrats, leverage, government, shutdown, hatred, donald trump
425
2025-14-17
Monday, 17 November 2025 09:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved