Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Repeating 'Biden Basement Strategy'

Vice President Kamala Harris is seemingly trying to repeat President Joe Biden's "basement strategy" of limited engagement ahead of the November election, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It appears that Kamala Harris is trying to repeat the Biden basement strategy from 2020, but it's not going to work, especially when you have President [Donald] Trump and Sen. [J.D.] Vance [R-Ohio] out on the campaign trail every day barnstorming the country and taking questions from the press, including hostile media," Leavitt told "Wake Up America." "They are unafraid to speak the truth and to get that truth across to the American public, while Kamala Harris hides away at the White House, or wherever she is, and refuses to sit down for an interview.

"Her campaign website does not have one single policy plan on it, and she refused to commit to a debate with President Trump that he has willingly accepted the invitation for."

Democrat strategist James Carville said Saturday that Harris should accept the Fox News invitation to debate Trump on Sept. 4, but with the caveat the network change the date to Sept. 18 – the day the former president is set to be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan in his New York criminal case.

"So, it's very clear she's trying to hide, and it's because they want her to run away from her record," Leavitt said. "Democrats know that she is incompetent. She's incapable of putting together a full, competent sentence without having a teleprompter nearby. They understand that. That's why they have her on a script.

"She went away from a script for one second, recently taking questions at a gaggle, and she totally botched what she was trying to say. Nobody could comprehend the point she was trying to make. So, Democrats know that. They're going to try and shield her as much as they can. But it's not a good strategy. It's not going to work."

Republicans have often criticized Biden for his remain-at-home strategy during the 2020 campaign, in which he restricted travel and avoided crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with ABC News, the president, who was 77 at the time, said he had no plans to campaign more aggressively and would win the White House from his Delaware home.

