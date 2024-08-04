Carville: Kamala Should Conditionally Accept Debate

Democrat strategist James Carville suggested Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris should accept a Fox News invitation to debate former President Donald Trump next month, but with one caveat.

Speaking on an episode of "Politicon," Carville said that Trump is "scared to debate a girl" and that the debate should be held not on Sept. 4, the date Fox News originally scheduled, but on Sept. 18 — the day Trump is set to be sentenced by Judge Juan Merchan in his New York criminal case.

"I hope somebody in the vice president campaign is listening. I think we should accept the Fox debate, and I think the debate should take place on the night of Sept. 18 in New York City, and I think we should be gracious to former President Trump," Carville said.

"So, tell Fox you'll be glad. You'll show up in Manhattan. They got a studio there. I've been it before, and we'll have the debate on Fox on the night of Sept. 18. That's what we should do."

On Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social, again acknowledging he would debate Harris and that the Democratic Party would replace her as a result of her performance.

"[Joe] Biden lost the Debate, and was down for the count, so they TOLD HIM TO GET OUT OF THE RACE, A Coup, and installed Crazy Kamala," Trump wrote. "What happens when she loses the Debate, and goes down. Will they replace her with yet another candidate??? Unprecedented disaster for the USA. A real THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!"