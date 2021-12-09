Rep. Gooden to Newsmax: McConnell Conceded to Democrats, Raised Debt Ceiling

Rep. Lance Gooden told Newsmax on Thursday that Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., handed Democrats a win on the debt ceiling, saying that ''at the end of the day,'' they ''will get what they wanted.''

Fourteen Senate Republicans earlier the same day advanced a deal negotiated by McConnell to set up a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling, according to The Hill.

Chris Salcedo, host of ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' asked the Texas Republican if it was true that McConnell allowed Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without using reconciliation.

''It is true,'' Gooden replied. ''He needed 10 Republicans to vote his way so he could give this semblance of not backing down to Democrats. He got the 10 Republicans to get on board, and I think that at the end of the day, the Democrats will get what they wanted with the help of a few Republicans, sadly.''

Gooden added that McConnell is ''a pretty bright example'' of why Republicans need ''new blood in the Senate.''

''Making deals with Democrats who don't make deals with Republicans is stunning to me,'' Gooden stated. ''We've continually seen Republicans get rolled in the Senate by these Democrats. I don't understand it. There's no reason Republicans should be taking difficult votes to help Democrats get their bills passed.''

The Hill reported that other than McConnell, the 13 Republican senators who helped advance the deal were John Barrasso, Wyoming; Roy Blunt, Missouri; Richard Burr, North Carolina; Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia; Susan Collins, Maine; John Cornyn, Texas; Joni Ernst, Iowa; Lisa Murkowski, Alaska; Rob Portman, Ohio; Mitt Romney, Utah; Thom Tillis, North Carolina; John Thune, South Dakota; and Roger Wicker, Mississippi.

''This idea puts all of us in a box, and I don't appreciate it. And I won't forget it,'' said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. ''I like you. Sen. McConnell has been a great Republican leader … but this has been a moment where I want to be on the record to say, 'I don't like this.'''

