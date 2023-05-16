Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Both Parties Need to Pass Debt Ceiling Bill

West Virginia Republican Rep. Alex Mooney told Newsmax that both parties must come together to pass legislation on the debt ceiling.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on behalf of Republicans in the House, Mooney says, "we're committed to passing a bill that does raise the debt ceiling but also cuts spending."

"I'm proud of the House of Representatives. We're the only body in Congress that's passed anything. The U.S. Senate needs to act next.

"Our bill — that we passed — is sitting in the U.S. Senate awaiting action over there. They have a filibuster, so both parties have to come together and come up with an agreement. That's the next process here."

Mooney's comment comes after it was reported that President Joe Biden would fly out of the country ahead of debt ceiling negotiations to meet with G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the trip would be cut short to meet domestic obligations.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default," Jean-Pierre said.

The event will be held from Friday, May 19, to Monday, May 21.

