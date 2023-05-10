×
Tags: joe biden | debt ceiling | g7

Sen. Cassidy to Newsmax: Biden Choosing Reelection Over Leadership

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:57 PM EDT

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told Newsmax that in light of negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Republicans on the debt ceiling, the president is more interested in reelection than working on a compromise.

Cassidy told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that if the United States is having problems addressing its debt, "then it seems like the president has some things to give."

The senator from Louisiana went on to say: "I truly think he's more interested in running for reelection than he is in being a leader. The House Republicans made an opening bid. He won't respond."

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he might have to cancel a  G-7 trip, where talks over Russia and China are on the agenda, in order to address negotiations.

"Depending on the state of play and the negotiations," Biden said, according to NBC News, "it's possible I would either have to delay the trip. Not delay. Not go and do it virtually. Or not go."

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:57 PM
