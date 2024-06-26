Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Trump Should Focus on Policy in First Debate

Donald Trump will "have a really successful debate" against President Joe Biden if he remains "focused on policies" and the "contrast" between them, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Trump and Biden will face off in their first head-to-head debate of the 2024 presidential election on CNN this Thursday.

"The more we're focused on the policies and the contrast between the policies of President Trump and the policies of President Biden, the better off we are," Steil told "Wake Up America." "The reason for that is because the contrast plays in our favor.

"We saw," he continued, "real wages rising because of the economic policies that were put in place, and particularly the tax reforms that were put in place at the start of the Trump administration."

"You can compare that very clearly to the impact that President Biden's reckless spending has had on American families. And if we're talking about that contrast between the reckless spending policies and the economic policies to the border policies of President Biden versus the secure border policies of President Trump, that is our path to victory.

"The more we focus on that, we call out President Biden's failed policies, we highlight President Trump's successful policies, that allows President Trump to have a really successful debate. And I believe he will have that this Thursday."

Steil also commented on recent polls that show Trump and Biden in a virtual tie in Wisconsin, noting Trump still has a strong chance of winning the Badger State because voters are most concerned about "the broken border policies of President Biden and the cost of living that is clobbering American families."

"If you want to secure the border, you got to remove President Biden from office and elect President Trump," Steil concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com