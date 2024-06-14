WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bryan steil | joe biden | department of education

Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Biden Admin Forcing Agencies to Drive Partisan Agenda

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 02:09 PM EDT

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax he wants to investigate what administrative agencies are doing to advance President Joe Biden's partisan agenda.

Steil, appearing on "Newsline," said the administration has failed to put forward a strategic plan for what it's doing.

"It should give everyone great pause that the executive agencies are engaged with liberal organizations, and they won't tell us what they're doing with your taxpayer dollars," Steil said.

Steil said the Department of Education is paying students to register voters on college campuses and the Small Business Administration is engaged in Michigan.

"We want to see the strategic plan from every agency," Steil said. "They're refusing to provide it. And that's why we subpoenaed every key actor here in the Biden administration."

Steil said the Biden administration needs to provide answers immediately.

"They should have already provided it when we made the request," Steil said. "They're refusing to do it. We're going to call them before Congress if they don't provide their strategic plans as required under the executive order. I'm of the view that they should provide it today."

Steil said every American should be concerned.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax he wants to investigate what administrative agencies are doing to advance President Joe Biden's partisan agenda.
bryan steil, joe biden, department of education
238
2024-09-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved