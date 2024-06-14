Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Biden Admin Forcing Agencies to Drive Partisan Agenda

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax he wants to investigate what administrative agencies are doing to advance President Joe Biden's partisan agenda.

Steil, appearing on "Newsline," said the administration has failed to put forward a strategic plan for what it's doing.

"It should give everyone great pause that the executive agencies are engaged with liberal organizations, and they won't tell us what they're doing with your taxpayer dollars," Steil said.

Steil said the Department of Education is paying students to register voters on college campuses and the Small Business Administration is engaged in Michigan.

"We want to see the strategic plan from every agency," Steil said. "They're refusing to provide it. And that's why we subpoenaed every key actor here in the Biden administration."

Steil said the Biden administration needs to provide answers immediately.

"They should have already provided it when we made the request," Steil said. "They're refusing to do it. We're going to call them before Congress if they don't provide their strategic plans as required under the executive order. I'm of the view that they should provide it today."

Steil said every American should be concerned.

