WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | spy | russia | defense | attache | world war iii | diplomat

Britain Will Expel Russian Defense Attache, Limit Diplomatic Visas

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:46 AM EDT

Britain said Wednesday it would expel Russia's defense attache, remove diplomatic status from some properties and limit the length of Russian diplomatic visas.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the action followed a pattern of malign activity from Russia across Britain and Europe.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia will give an "appropriate response" to Britain's decision to expel the Russian defense attache, according to the RIA news agency.

In April, a British man was charged over alleged hostile state activity intended to benefit Russia, including by allegedly recruiting others for an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in London.

"We will expel the Russian defense attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer," British interior minister James Cleverly told parliament.

"We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-linked properties in the UK ... we are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain said Wednesday it would expel Russia's defense attache, remove diplomatic status from some properties and limit the length of Russian diplomatic visas.
uk, spy, russia, defense, attache, world war iii, diplomat, visa
159
2024-46-08
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved