Britain Will Expel Russian Defense Attache, Limit Diplomatic Visas

Britain said Wednesday it would expel Russia's defense attache, remove diplomatic status from some properties and limit the length of Russian diplomatic visas.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the action followed a pattern of malign activity from Russia across Britain and Europe.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia will give an "appropriate response" to Britain's decision to expel the Russian defense attache, according to the RIA news agency.

In April, a British man was charged over alleged hostile state activity intended to benefit Russia, including by allegedly recruiting others for an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in London.

"We will expel the Russian defense attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer," British interior minister James Cleverly told parliament.

"We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-linked properties in the UK ... we are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK."