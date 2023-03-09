Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Censorship of Newsmax 'Tremendous Loss'

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that members of the GOP-controlled House are concerned about the censoring of conservative news outlets, including AT&T-owned DirecTV's removal of Newsmax from its channel lineup.

Kustoff told "American Agenda" he is bothered by censorship of any kind, not just conservative voices.

"With DirecTV, they've made the decision not to carry Newsmax," Kustoff, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said. "I think that's a tremendous loss because Newsmax does such a terrific job bringing news directly to the American people."

DirecTV removed Newsmax, the fourth-highest-rated cable news network, from its channel lineup on Jan. 24, the second time in a year it removed a conservative cable news channel.

In April 2022, DirecTV removed the One America News Network. DirecTV claimed it removed Newsmax as part of a business decision, but it has retained 22 left-leaning cable news channels, with most not approaching Newsmax's audience.

"We look at that, we look frankly at the social media platforms and how they censor conservative speech," Kustoff said, "and I know that both Chairman [James] Comer [R-Ky.] and Chairman Jim Jordan [R-Ohio], who chair the Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, have promised hearings into the silencing of conservative media outlets across the country."

