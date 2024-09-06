Fmr Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: 'Stunned' by Sinwar Indictment

David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday that he was "stunned" by the Biden administration's response to the execution of six Israeli hostages earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. Friedman said he was "stunned by an indictment that came 11 months after the attack occurred."

"Who's the process server? Who's going to serve Yahya Sinwar? I mean, if we can find him, he's going to be dead. This is all just politics," he during an appearance on "American Agenda."

In Friedman’s latest book, "One Jewish State: The Last, Best Hope to Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict," he pushes against the decadeslong hopes among the international community of Palestinian and Israeli states. Similarly, the former ambassador noted that it was absurd to try to draw a moral equivalency between Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"And so, the guy who authorized all this [Sinwar], the guy who directed this, this murder of 1,200 people, beheading, rape, torture, kidnapping 250 more — he's doing enough to make a deal. But Netanyahu, who is 14 years the leader of the democratic state of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, America's strongest ally — he's not doing enough. I mean, this is just insanity," he added.

Friedman concluded by arguing that the Biden administration's actions are "all political."

"It's all political opportunism, throwing bones to people in Dearborn, Michigan, to try to pick up a few votes in a swing state. But it's devoid. It's absolutely devoid of any moral backing at all."

