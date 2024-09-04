Amb. David Friedman to Newsmax: DOJ's Hamas Indictment 'Really Stupid, Futile'

The Justice Department's indictment of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was a political calculation designed to win votes for the Democrats in November's presidential election, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax.

"You remember the movie 'Animal House?' At the end of the movie, Otter gets up and says, 'We need a really stupid and futile gesture,' right? That's what [Attorney General] Merrick Garland did — a really stupid and futile gesture," Friedman told Wednesday's "Wake Up America." "I mean, it's been a year. You could have indicted Yahya Sinwar on Oct. 8 — there was enough evidence to indict him.

"On top of that, no one knows where he is. I mean, they're searching for him; as soon as they find him, he's dead."

"This is the next step in the Biden playbook of politically trying to score points with Jewish voters in line with Israel, but substantively doing things that ultimately have no effect whatsoever and don't advance the end of the war, don't advance an Israeli victory, don't advance regional stability, don't advance the pressure on Iran," Friedman continued. "So, they look at their playbook, they pick all the wrong things, and they do so because their entire objectives are political."

Sinwar and the other Hamas leaders indicted by the Department of Justice "are not spending one second of their time fearing the American justice system," Friedman said.

"Their goal is to kill as many people as possible before they are killed themselves," he said. "It's also just the timing. Like why now? We're two months before an election. [President Joe] Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris are clearly not supporting Israel the way they need to, where it counts, which is allowing Israel to win the war — not trying to handcuff them in their efforts, not playing both sides of an issue when there's only one side.

"I mean, that's what they should be doing. Now, they're not doing that, and people are starting to get angry. So what do they do? They indict Sinwar. And, again, it's just stupid and futile. And again, it will have no impact whatsoever on this conflict."

The former ambassador then speculated the reason the Biden-Harris administration has been more critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than of the Hamas terrorists is because "the city of Dearborn, Michigan," will figure prominently into whether Democrat presidential nominee Harris wins the state.

"Michigan is a key swing state," Friedman said. "There are tens of thousands of people who are running around with keffiyehs on, attacking Israel and college campuses and on the streets, and, of course, they're also attacking America. They're not voting for [former President Donald] Trump. Why would they? So maybe he thinks he can get a few of them, peel a few of them off. Everything is calibrated toward the election."

