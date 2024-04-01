Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: 'Two-State Solution' Is a 'Final Solution' for Jews in Israel

The idea of a two-state solution in Israel is "a theory," but very different in practice, former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Newsmax on Monday.

"Let's remember that 80% of the Palestinians living in the West Bank support what Hamas did in Oct. 7th," Friedman told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They're elated. They're exhilarated by what Hamas did on Oct. 7th, this is the state."

"The idea of a two-state solution was born in Oslo in 1994. You know, the next year, terrorism in Israel went up 400%," Friedman said. "The Palestinians don't want a two-state solution any more than the Israelis do. A two-state solution is literally a final solution for the Jewish people in the land of Israel. It will be a terrorist state.

"Here's the easiest way to look at it. Gaza was a dry run for a Palestinian state, right? There are no Jews living there. There's no military there. There's tons of money flowing into Gaza that was supposed to be used for education in hospitals and all kinds of commerce. They took all the money. They used it for terror," Friedman continued.

"That was the dry run for a terrorist state, and they failed."

