Dave McCormick to Newsmax: Pa. Senate, Trump Races Represent Change

Dave McCormick, the Republican challenging Pennsylvania's three-term Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, told Newsmax that he expects his race, like the presidential contest, to be close, but he's also seeing a momentum shift.

The race at the top of the ticket is also becoming a contest between the strength of former President Donald Trump and the "weakness" of Vice President Kamala Harris, McCormick told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday.

The race also pits Trump's "common-sense policies" against the "radical liberal San Francisco agenda" of Harris, McCormick said.

As for his race against Casey, McCormick, who was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, from 2020-2022, said it is a contest to fight for "change in the status quo."

"I'm a seventh-generation Pennsylvanian," he said. "I'm a West Point graduate, a combat veteran, a successful business guy, and a political outsider."

Casey, on the other hand, "is a 30-year elected official, a career politician. Whenever the bullets start flying, he ducks," McCormick said.

Casey has been in the news this week after he touted his ability to work with Trump, but McCormick pointed out that he voted "98% of the time" with the Biden-Harris agenda.

The current administration, he added, has damaged the economy, left the borders "wide open," and caused disorder in the nation's cities and a war on fossil fuels.

"That's why 75% of Pennsylvanians think the country is headed in the wrong direction, so it's a change versus status quo election," McCormick said.

Meanwhile, McCormick said he's not concerned that more Democrats than Republicans are taking advantage of early voting in Pennsylvania, because "on many days, Republicans are beating Democrats in terms of submission of early votes."

In addition, "We've got a change election where people want change, and the more they see Bob Casey and Kamala Harris, the more they see that's not going to be the change agenda. That's going to be the radical liberal agenda," he said.

McCormick also slammed Casey for sending a letter to the CEO of McDonald's to question him about price hikes, just after Trump was at a campaign event at a McDonald's in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

"It's an absolute abuse of power," McCormick said of the letter. "The day after the president visits McDonald's, they send this scathing letter to the CEO of McDonald's. So talk about using political power inappropriately. This is a perfect example of the Democrats doing that. And Bob Casey doing that."

The letter also showed the Democrats' "anti-business agenda," McCormick said.

"Sen. Casey, rather than taking responsibility for skyrocketing prices that result from $5 trillion of spending under Biden, Harris, and Casey, they try to blame companies," he said.

McCormick was recently endorsed by the Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics union, as well as the Fraternal Order of Police, and he said that's because Casey has been "weak" on supporting law enforcement.

"It's a big deal, I think, because people across our commonwealth, Republican and Democrats alike, want law and order," McCormick said.

