Philadelphia Firefighters Union Endorses McCormick for Senate

Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, has won the endorsement of a Philadelphia firefighters union, Breitbart reported.

The Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22 announced Wednesday it was endorsing McCormick over incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

The union represents 4,500 firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs in the Philadelphia area. Mike Bresnan, the president of the union, said this was the first time he had ever met Casey.

"We are confident that David McCormick will show up when we need him," Bresnan said. "Dave McCormick will not only fight hard for Local 22 members and their families, but also for all firefighters and paramedics in Pennsylvania."

In accepting the endorsement, McCormick said Casey's policies have upended public safety in the Keystone State.

"He's failed to take care of you as constituents — and really all the constituents across our commonwealth — with real leadership to deal with the problems that are growing," McCormick said.

"The choice is really clear. Do you want change, or do you want the status quo? Do you want strength or do you want weakness? Do you want commonsense policies to get our country and our great commonwealth back on track, or do you want to continue down the path of these extreme, liberal policies that are really hurting Pennsylvanians every day? That's what this campaign is about."

McCormick has also received endorsements from several police unions in the state.