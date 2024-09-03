Gold Star Dad Hoover to Newsmax: Harris Arlington Comments 'Sickening'

Gold Star father Darin Hoover told Newsmax on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' comments about former President Donald Trump attending the commemoration of the third anniversary of the death of his son were "aggravating" and "sickening."

Harris, in a social media post last weekend, accused Trump of having "disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt" after the U.S. Army said a Trump staffer "abruptly pushed aside" an employee at Arlington National Cemetery while he joined Gold Star families to commemorate the third anniversary of the killing of 13 American service members during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hoover told "Wake Up America" that "it's aggravating" to hear Harris' reaction, adding that it's not in good "conduct for the vice president to say what she did."

He continued, "She has not been there, neither is President [Joe] Biden at all. We have not heard one single thing from them during the past three years, and for her to come out and say something so disgusting and vile and completely full of lies … it's aggravating."

Hoover went on to say, "It's sickening that the leader of our country would put something like that out when we're trying to make a memory with our son, which is the only thing that we have left, we don't have him here physically."

He added that for "President Trump to accept the invitation very graciously, it means everything. It means the world to us."

