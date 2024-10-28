Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump Has Been Incredible to Latinos

The Trump campaign is distancing itself from jokes about Latinos a comedian made that caused a stir at his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday, Danielle Alvarez, an adviser to the campaign told Newsmax Monday.

At the rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said: "There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico. These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that. They do. They do. There's no pulling out. They don't do that. They come inside. Just like they did to our country."

Alvarez told "National Report," the comments don't represent the views of the Trump campaign or former President Donald Trump, while touting his record for the Latino community.

"President Trump has been incredible for my Latino community," Alvarez said. "We had record-low unemployment and record-high homeownership. We had more money in our pockets and that is why President Trump is seeing historic levels of support with Hispanics."

After Hurricane Maria, Trump provided $26 billion in aid to help repair the island Puerto Rico occupies, Alvarez said. Alvarez said the issues that matter to voters are inflation, the economy and securing the border, which resonate with the Hispanic community.

"Hispanics want a secure border, and it's really those family issues," Alvarez said.

