Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump 'Leader for Working Americans'

Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the 2024 Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Monday that the GOP presidential nominee's weekend shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania shows that he is the "leader for working Americans."

"President Donald Trump has now spent more time working at a McDonald's than [Vice President] Kamala Harris has, but that's no surprise, given that all that she can do is lie when she opens her mouth," Alvarez told "Wake Up America."

"It was such an incredible experience," she said. "President Donald Trump is the leader for working Americans and we saw that yesterday, displayed as he worked the fry cooker at McDonald's.

"We saw thousands and thousands of patriots outside in Pennsylvania just trying to get a glimpse of him. That's the movement, that's the momentum that President Trump has as we head into the final days of this election, because people know that he can restore our economy, that he can fight for the working class, that he can bring down inflation, that he can do all the things that this administration, the Harris-Biden administration, has failed to do."

Even though RealClearPolitics shows Trump ahead in every battleground state for the first time Monday morning, Alvarez said the campaign "is not taking anything for granted."

"When Kamala Harris joined the race, there was manufactured enthusiasm because she wasn't Joe Biden and she wasn't brain dead, but come to find out that none of her policies work for the American people," Alvarez said. "She is responsible for the last four years of failure and weakness in this country — that record high inflation, the poor economy, chaos at home, abroad and open border fentanyl pouring in.

"All of those key issues that voters care about. And that is why you see President Trump surging, because he has always campaigned on those issues that matter most to voters, that matter most to the American people."

According to Alvarez, Trump "is the only one who can solve the problems of the last four years created by Kamala Harris and by [President] Joe Biden."

"You're seeing that is our final message, while they no longer have joy, they no longer have vibes because they are about to be fired," she said. "They are about to be evicted from the White House and we will again restore this great country and President Donald Trump will be successful in November."

As for Trump's upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden, Alvarez said it was "the president's idea" and "it's going to be huge."

"It's been something that he has been wanting to do for months, at least, and it's going to be incredible," she said. "New York is so symbolic because it's who he was as a businessman, as a successful businessman, before he brought that success to the White House and served the American people."

