Pope Francis Dies at Age 88

Pope Francis, the second oldest Pope in Vatican history, has died, the Vatican confirmed. He was 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 17, 1936, Pope Francis had long had lung issues, the most recent being double pneumonia that required his hospitalization on Feb. 14 for about five weeks, starting Feb. 14.

His death was announced from the Vatican early Monday by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an American, who is now the Vatican's de facto administrator.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Farrell said.

The Pope, who chose the name Francis to honor St. Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order, was the first Pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit Pope, and the first non-European Pope in more than 1,000 years.

While espousing traditional Catholic church teachings on opposition to the death penalty, abortion and women priests, he was hailed by church critics – and derided by many Catholics – for his retreat on issues such as homosexuality, including approving of a December 2023 publication that authorized priests to bless those in same-sex relationships.

Famously, in his first news conference, he responded with “Whom am I to judge?” when asked by a reporter about a gay priest, but less than two years later scolded intentionally childless married couples as “selfish” during a general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

He called for a Synod of Bishops in 2024 to discuss topics such as women’s ordination, married clergy and ministering to gays, lesbians and related groups.

Francis’ public statements and papacy caused divisions within the church. Many in the church accused him of creating confusion among the faithful.

Five cardinals from four continents suggested he submitted a “dubia” – taken from the Latin word for doubt, asking questions seeking clarity on five issues in August 2023. The issues raised included the blessing of those in same-sex relationships and sacramental absolution.

He demoted some of his fiercest critics, including defrocking outspoken abortion opponent Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life who had been a priest in Amarillo, Texas, in 2022 for “blasphemous” social media posts. He also removed Bishop Joesph Strickland from his duties as head of the diocese of Tyler, Texas, in 2023.

He also was a fierce critic of President Donald Trump and other world leaders who advocated for and enforced policies to curtail illegal immigration.

The Pope had been plagued by ill health in recent years, including regular bouts of flu, sciatica nerve pain, and an abdominal hernia that required surgery in 2023.

He was chosen as Pope by the College of Cardinals to head the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, when he was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used to compile this report.