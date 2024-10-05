Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump 'Resilient' Return to Butler

Trump 2024 Senior Advisor Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is “resilient” going back to Butler, Pennsylvania.

On July 13, Thomas Crooks, 20, fired eight shots at Trump during a campaign rally in Butler Pennsylvania. One of the shots struck Corey Comperatore in the head as he attempted to shield his wife and daughters from the gunfire. Crooks also critically wounded James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine veteran.

Alvarez said Trump will be joined by his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio., the Comperatore family, and some of the first responders from “that fateful day.”

“[Trump] is going to honor the victims. As we've always said, President Trump is resilient. President Trump is someone who really meets the moment. So, I encourage everyone to tune in. I think it's going to be a really important rally as we head into those final 30 days. Our campaign is feeling good,” Alvarez said during an appearance on “Wake Up American Weekend.”

Alvarez noted that Trump’s actions in the wake of the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Helene show that the former president “hasn’t waited to be in the White House to lead.”

“He has been leading all along. And I think that that leadership is something that Americans miss incredibly at a time when our economy is failing, inflation is skyrocketing, we are at the brink of war abroad and crrime is rising. We have these natural disasters that are affecting the nation. Folks are really missing President Trump and his leadership, and the four years of prosperity and success that he had in the White House,” Alvarez added.

