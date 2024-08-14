Daniel Epstein to Newsmax: Investigate the Bidens

President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election should not stop investigations into his family’s influence peddling, Daniel Epstein, vice president at America First Legal, told Newsmax Wednesday.

Hunter Biden solicited help from the State Department in 2016 to land an energy project in Italy while his father, Joe Biden, was the sitting vice president in the Obama administration, the New York Times reported Tuesday night.

Hunter Biden sought the assistance from then-U.S. ambassador to Italy John R. Phillips on behalf of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where he was a board member at the time, the Times reported.

Appearing on "Newsline," Epstein pointed out Congress impeached former President Donald Trump twice but never impeached Biden.

"I think what's clear here is that Hunter Biden used political influence, used the executive branch's full faith and credit to benefit himself," Epstein said.

The White House told the Times that President Biden was unaware that his son reached out to the American embassy in Italy on behalf of Burisma.

"These are serious allegations, these are serious issues," Epstein said. "It’s still important, despite what his intents are for reelection, that these things get investigated."

Hunter Biden did not register as a lobbyist for Burisma under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Further, documents filed by special counsel David Weiss last week allege that Hunter Biden was hired by a Romanian businessman "to attempt to influence U.S. government agencies."

