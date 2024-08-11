WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Waltz: Biden Probe to Persist, Despite Campaign Ending

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 06:29 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., insisted on Sunday that the House Oversight Committee's probe into President Joe Biden isn't going away despite the president's campaign suspension.

Waltz, who sits on the committee, told "Sunday Morning Futures" the probe is not going away: "We have a duty to pursue this on committee, and I give Chairman Comer a lot of credit for continuing to just chase the facts."

"At the end of the day, Hunter Biden was used as a foreign agent. He's in violation of the Foreign Agent Registrations Act to influence policy with Joe Biden. And Joe Biden was complicit. So not only ... is he guilty of money laundering, not only should he be charged with tax evasion, which, finally, thanks to the committee's work he is being charged with, but he acted as a foreign agent. And this isn't from New Zealand or the United Kingdom; this is from Russia, from China, from our adversaries, and from corrupt officials all over the world.

"Biden knew, and just as [Vice President Kamala] Harris — just as the people around Biden knew that he was inept and incompetent and incapable of doing the job, they also knew that all of this was going on."

On March 28, Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., invited President Joe Biden to testify about his family's "pay-for-influence schemes." According to the invitation's press release, "The Bidens received $15 million from China, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Romania and ... $40,000 from CEFC, a Chinese government linked energy company."

