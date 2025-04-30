Daniel Cameron to Newsmax: Kentucky Will Support Trump's 'America First' Agenda If I'm Elected

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for retiring GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell's seat, told Newsmax that if he is elected to the U.S. Senate, the Bluegrass State will fully support President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

"I'm the best candidate because I'm the candidate that will go to Washington to advance President Trump's 'America First' agenda," Cameron said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I've got a track record of standing with and supporting him.

"Look, I endorsed President Trump for reelection in 2023, when other folks in the state weren't doing that. I've been with him through thick and thin and will continue to be his biggest advocate in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You need a senator that's going to stand up for the constitutional rights and values of the men, women, and children of our 120 counties and I will do that as the next senator from Kentucky."

The Republican Senate hopeful added that he is "glad to be in this race" and said that current polling shows his campaign is at 44% support.

McConnell, who is leaving the Senate when his term expires in January 2027, has a history of voting against Trump's agenda, including several of the president's Cabinet nominations. If elected, Cameron said his priority would be supporting Trump's vision for America.

"Let's look at the first 100 days," he said. "I mean, here is a president that has brought $5 trillion in investment to this country. That means thousands of jobs to good, hardworking Americans. This is a president that has deported illegal immigrants, over 139,000 of them. He's making our streets safer, and he's reestablishing the rule of law.

"This is a president that is unleashing our coal and natural gas. I come from a coal and natural gas state. We don't want to see what happened in Europe happen here in the United States with the blackouts. Again, this is a president that understands the working men and women of this country. He understands the working men and women of the commonwealth, and he needs a senator that supports his agenda. And that's what I'll bring to the United States Senate as the next senator from the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Asked how he plans to run this campaign differently from his unsuccessful bid for Kentucky governor in 2023, Cameron said he intends to step up his ground game.

"Look, I plan to be everywhere in the commonwealth talking to as many people as I can, getting on every venue and forum that I can be in to share the message," he said. "This is a race about our future. My wife, Makenze, and I have two boys. We believe wholeheartedly in a country that is based on merit, excellence and intelligence and integrity, not DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion], which has been weaponized by the left to divide this country."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com