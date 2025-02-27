WATCH TV LIVE

CNN's Scott Jennings Eyed for McConnell Seat

Thursday, 27 February 2025 08:31 PM EST

Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings is being encouraged to run for Senate in Kentucky following Sen. Mitch McConnell's decision not to seek reelection in 2026, according to Townhall.

Jennings, a longtime adviser to McConnell and a former official in the George W. Bush administration, is known for his vocal support of President Donald Trump and frequent televised debates with liberal commentators.

His name has been publicly floated as a potential candidate, with conservative figures supporting his possible campaign.

"Could I nominate @ScottJenningsKY for the United States Senate from the Commonwealth of Kentucky? He'd be a hell of a McConnell replacement," pundit Erick Erickson posted on X.

Republican strategist Dustin Grage also voiced his backing for Jennings, posting on X, "I would absolutely support my friend @ScottJenningsKY for U.S. Senate. But he'd also make a fine governor for the great state of Kentucky as well."

McConnell, who has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985, announced last week that he would not seek an eighth term, leaving the race open for potential contenders.

"Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Every day in between, I've been humbled by the trust they've placed in me to do their business here.

"Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last."

Jennings has not officially announced a campaign, but his ties to McConnell and his presence in conservative media make him a serious potential contender.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has already declared his candidacy, while Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., is reportedly considering a bid.

Cameron, who ran for governor in 2023 but narrowly lost to Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, strongly supports the "America First" movement.

In a campaign video, he referenced McConnell's recent votes against the nominations of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"You should expect a senator from Kentucky to vote for those nominees to advance the 'America First' agenda," Cameron said.

Neither McConnell nor Trump has announced an endorsement in the race.

With the 2026 election less than two years away, the field remains fluid as Republicans in Kentucky weigh their options for replacing the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


