×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: daniel cameron | cartoon | kentucky | newsmaxtv

Daniel Cameron: 'Race-Baiting' Cartoon 'Shameful,' 'Ridiculous'

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 02:54 PM EDT

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told Newsmax on Friday that a cartoon depicting him in the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Ledger is "abhorrent," "embarrassing," and "race-baiting."

The cartoon, published on Thursday, depicts Cameron in a red "MAGA" baseball cap saying  in front of a camera in a church saying, "… And if I were governor in a pandemic, I'd just let you die!!" Behind him, Jesus Christ is depicted hanging from a cross with a microphone in one hand saying, "Cut!!"

Cameron, a Republican, said on "National Report" that the cartoon is "absolutely abhorrent, it's filth … it is absurd, and it is a shame and embarrassing for a large newspaper here in Kentucky to run that sort of trash."

Cameron said Herald-Leader cartoonist "Joel Pett has a history of doing this. When I ran for attorney general in 2019, he had a similar cartoon where he had [former President] Donald Trump in KKK garb and had me dragged behind Donald Trump. It's absolutely ridiculous. The Herald-Leader should be ashamed of itself and they should get rid of Joel Pett."

Cameron added: "There are conservatives all across Kentucky that are … just horrified that something like this would run in a newspaper. Not only is it race-baiting, it is also mocking Christians. You see the crucifixion occurring in the background, but as if it's some joke."

Cameron earlier wrote in a tweet: "Tell me you're a race baiter, a hater of Christians, and a mocker of faith, all in one cartoon..I present Joel Pett, Herald Leader, as exhibit A. He is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democrat party. Shame on him and the Herald Leader for allowing this filth."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told Newsmax on Friday that a cartoon depicting him in the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Ledger is "abhorrent," "embarrassing," and "race-baiting."
daniel cameron, cartoon, kentucky, newsmaxtv
279
2023-54-28
Friday, 28 April 2023 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved