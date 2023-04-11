Kentucky AG Cameron to Newsmax: 'Focus on the Victims'

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told Newsmax on Tuesday that people should "focus on the victims" of mass shootings following the killing of five people at a bank in Louisville.

Cameron said on "John Bachman Now" that police officer Nick Wilt, who was critically wounded while responding to the incident, "is just symbolic of the brave men and women that exist within Louisville … law enforcement community here in Kentucky."

He added: "Nick ran towards danger, other officers ran towards danger, and I'm so grateful that they did, and the way that they served in rapidly getting to this tragedy in this event to stop what was unmistakable evil, and that's just what it is, and that's what we have to call it."

When asked if any new information has emerged about the shooter, Connor Sturgeon, Cameron said that police "are undertaking an investigation, they have executed a search warrant at this person's home and obviously [I] don't want to say anything before that investigation is completed. Don't want to impede anything, and we need to focus on the victims, those that are hurting within our community."

Cameron also addressed the two Tennessee state legislators who were expelled from the state House after protesting in support of gun control after a similar mass shooting occurred in that state.

"I think if you've got members of the Legislature that are trying to shut down the regular course of business, then it was in the appropriate scope of the other members of the Legislature to respond to that," he said.

He added, "What we need to focus on are the victims of the Covenant school and those families that are now hurting and the same thing here in Louisville, Kentucky. We've got to focus on the families."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!