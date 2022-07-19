White House Weighs Declaring 'Climate Change Emergency'

President Joe Biden could declare a “climate change emergency” as soon as Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter told The Hill.

However, a separate source informed The Associated Press on Tuesday that the White House would hold off from a declaration as soon as Wednesday. Biden is set to travel to Massachusetts that day to discuss climate change and environmental policy.

Outlets that reached out to the White House regarding an official comment on the possibility of an emergency declaration received the following statement from a senior official:

“The President made clear that if the Senate doesn’t act to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, he will. We are considering all options and no decision has been made,” the statement read.

Progressives have been pushing Biden to utilize executive orders to address climate change since the administration’s Build Back Better agenda failed to pass the Senate last year.

Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin proved to be a stumbling block in legislative negotiations at the time and has continued to be. Last week, the West Virginia senator stepped away from climate talks with the White House after months of negotiations.

“Political headlines are of no value to the millions of Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas as inflation soars to 9.1%,” said Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon, per The Washington Post.

“Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire.”