Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: Deportation Plan a 'Line in the Sand'

On Newsmax Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, backed President-elect Donald Trump's deportation plan, declaring that leaders must choose whether they are "with us or against us."

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Patrick framed the issue as a moral and political imperative, likening it to a historical moment of Texas resolve.

"Look, we are famous in Texas for [Lt.] Col. [William Barret] Travis taking out his saber and drawing a line in the sand," Patrick said. "He said, 'You're with me or not. And if you don't want to be with me, you can leave.'"

Patrick criticized Democratic leaders, including Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, whom he accused of failing to prioritize public safety and border security.

"He's not being reasonable with his own citizens," Patrick said, adding that Democrats who oppose Trump's approach are "out of touch with their people" and risk losing their positions.

Patrick said he supports Trump's stance on implementing tough measures to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, emphasizing that millions of lives are affected by these issues.

"President Donald Trump has sent a clear message: You're with us, or you're against us. And if you're against us, then he's going to bring down the hammer, rightfully so," Patrick said.

He highlighted the dangers posed by human trafficking and fentanyl smuggling, laying blame on the Biden administration for what he called a failure to protect vulnerable children.

"When you let 300,000 children just go, and they're in a sex slave industry or a sweatshop at no wages, that's a sin of biblical proportions," Patrick said.

Looking ahead, Patrick said Jan. 20 marks a turning point, with Trump poised to take a tougher stance under the leadership of border czar Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Patrick also criticized the newly elected president of Mexico and unnamed Canadian leaders, urging them to cooperate with Trump's policies or face consequences.

"He'll get up and walk away from the table," Patrick said of Trump's negotiating tactics. "He's not going to lose this issue."

Patrick said "being reasonable" means protecting citizens, securing borders, and cracking down on the flow of drugs like fentanyl.

"Lives are on the line. Our country's future is on the line," he said.

