Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs Restoring Promise of US

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., praised the impact that the threat of tariffs is already having globally given that President-elect Donald Trump is nearly two months out from taking office, telling Newsmax it's "amazing" what competence in the White House does for America.

Fry joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday to react to Trump's edict the day before that he will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico "until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!"

"Without even being in office, he threatens these tariffs; [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau comes to the table, says he's going to work with the president. The Mexican president has said that the migrant caravans are stopping," Fry said.

"It's amazing what competency in the White House — not even in the White House yet — will do to restore the promise of America."

Trump added that China will get hit with an additional 10% tariff — "above any additional Tariffs," Trump said — over its failure to deter fentanyl trafficking.

"The threat of the tariff is enough sometimes to exact a political desire," Fry said. "So here Trump has made it very clear he wants to use these; he used them in his first term very strategically.

"And what we had was an economy that was booming, money in Americans' pockets. Our GDP [gross domestic product] was up and our inflation was down."

