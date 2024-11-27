WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dan patrick | democrats | gop | elections

Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: Groupthink Will Cost Dems Elections

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 10:15 PM EST

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized Democrats' "groupthink" approach on Newsmax Wednesday, calling it a fundamental weakness in their election strategy.

"Well, if you look ahead, the Democrat problem — I'm glad they have it — is their groupthink," Patrick told "Finnerty."

"Are the climate change people going to change their minds to win an election? No. Is Black Lives Matter going to change their mind? No. Are the pro-Palestinian people going to change their minds? No. Are the woke culture people who want boys playing girls sports going to change their minds? No."

Patrick claimed that these groups' adherence to their ideologies alienates mainstream Americans, preventing Democrats from building coalitions large enough to secure victories.

"They've got a problem with groups who really have an ideology that they're going to push forward, even though America won't accept it," he said.

"On our side, we really are individuals. We're independent people. For the most part, no one drives a bus around and picks us up or goes to the union hall and tells us who to vote for."

Patrick said the Democrats' inability to broaden their appeal would cost them elections.

"Their groups aren't big enough to win an election ... and they're off to the left again," he said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

