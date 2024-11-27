Trump Jr.: Dad May Ban Mainstream Media From WH Press Room

President-elect Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., says his father has talked about banning some mainstream media outlets from the White House briefing room.

Trump Jr. said on his podcast this week that he and his dad discussed granting access to the press room to more independent outlets.

"We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists," he said. "If The New York Times has lied, they've been averse to everything, they're functioning as the marketing arm to the Democrat party, why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?"

The president-elect has frequently been critical of legacy media outlets and broadcast networks, slamming their coverage of him as biased.

In an early morning post on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, Trump railed against The New York Times and demanded to know if the newspaper will apologize to its readers for getting years of coverage about him "so wrong."

"Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of 'Trump' coverage so wrong," Trump said. "They write such phony 'junk,' knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean."

Trump also blasted Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who often covers him, in his Truth Social post, calling her "Magot Hagerman" and a "third-rate writer and fourth-rate intellect."

Haberman "writes story after story, always terrible, and yet I almost never speak to her," the president-elect said.

"They do no fact checking, because facts don't matter to them," Trump said, referring to the Times. "I don't believe I've had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?"

While Trump did not indicate what led to his Tuesday morning remarks, the Times published two stories by Haberman and colleague Jonathan Swan about the president-elect on Monday, with one highlighting a potential role for Trump aide Natalie Harp and the other detailing allegations about key adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Trump also recently went after CBS News, filing a lawsuit over Vice President Kamala Harris' "60 Minutes" interview and regularly brands CNN and other networks "fake news."