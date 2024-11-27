Economist Poll: America's Opinion of Republicans Climbs

Americans' opinion of the Republican Party has jumped 6 percentage points in a month according to a poll released Wednesday by The Economist/YouGov.

In the survey, 45% of Americans said they feel "favorable" toward the Republican Party, a rise of 6 percentage points from an Economist/YouGov poll taken in late October when 39% said they viewed the party favorably.

The percentage of Americans in the latest Economist/YouGov poll who said they felt "unfavorable" toward Republicans also declined from last survey, falling from 53% to 47%.

By comparison, those surveyed indicated their feelings about the Democratic Party had dropped the previous month. 39% said they felt "favorable" toward the Democrats in late November, versus 44% before the election. Also in late October, 50% of Americans said they felt "unfavorable" toward the Democrats versus 53% in the most recent poll.

Democrats have had to do some minor soul-searching following Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump, which also saw the GOP hold their slim majority in the House and reclaim the Senate. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has blamed the party's obsession with identity politics for their defeat, and cited their lack of appeal to working-class voters as a reason for the public shift in opinion.

"Whether or not the Democratic Party has the capability, given who funds it and its dependency on well-paid consultants, whether it has the capability of transforming itself, remains to be seen," Sanders said to The New York Times

The survey was conducted on Nov. 23-26 among 1,590 people and carries a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.