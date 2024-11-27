WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | republican | approval | economist

Economist Poll: America's Opinion of Republicans Climbs

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 08:40 PM EST

Americans' opinion of the Republican Party has jumped 6 percentage points in a month according to a poll released Wednesday by The Economist/YouGov.

In the survey, 45% of Americans said they feel "favorable" toward the Republican Party, a rise of 6 percentage points from an Economist/YouGov poll taken in late October when 39% said they viewed the party favorably.

The percentage of Americans in the latest Economist/YouGov poll who said they felt "unfavorable" toward Republicans also declined from last survey, falling from 53% to 47%.

By comparison, those surveyed indicated their feelings about the Democratic Party had dropped the previous month. 39% said they felt "favorable" toward the Democrats in late November, versus 44% before the election. Also in late October, 50% of Americans said they felt "unfavorable" toward the Democrats versus 53% in the most recent poll.

Democrats have had to do some minor soul-searching following Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump, which also saw the GOP hold their slim majority in the House and reclaim the Senate. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has blamed the party's obsession with identity politics for their defeat, and cited their lack of appeal to working-class voters as a reason for the public shift in opinion.

"Whether or not the Democratic Party has the capability, given who funds it and its dependency on well-paid consultants, whether it has the capability of transforming itself, remains to be seen," Sanders said to The New York Times

The survey was conducted on Nov. 23-26 among 1,590 people and carries a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans' opinion of the GOP has jumped 6 percentage points in a month according to a poll released Wed. by The Economist / YouGov. In the survey, 45% of Americans said they feel "favorable" toward the Party, a rise of six points from late October.
poll, republican, approval, economist
264
2024-40-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved