Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Iran 'Emboldened' by Biden Admin

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have "emboldened, encouraged, and empowered" the growing situation with Iran by removing former President Donald Trump's sanctions on their oil exports, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Their worth went from $5 billion in petrodollars to over $100 billion," the Pennsylvania Republican said on "American Agenda." "They're using those funds to fortify and support Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis."

And now, Iran is attacking Israel directly, but the administration continues to disrespect Israel while supporting Iran, Meuser added, while commenting on a post he made on X in which he accused the White House of aiding Iran.

The administration has "shown great sympathy and empathy for Hamas," Meuser told Newsmax.

"We had Kamala Harris actually say that she will not be silent on the efforts against Hamas until Israel locks down a cease-fire deal,' he said. "OK. With all this going on, they are supportive of the terrorist state of Iran, who is at the epicenter of those other terrorist proxies and not standing by our ally Israel."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com