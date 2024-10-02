Blaine Holt to Newsmax: US Election No Factor in Israel's Iran Response

Israel's government "does not care" about the United States presidential election while it's considering its reaction to Iran after how Vice President Kamala Harris treated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Things have been quite different since that day," Holt told "Newsline," adding that Israel is laying the groundwork for what its response will be to Iran's missile attacks.

"It could target oil infrastructure," Holt said. "I think it likely will. But also the nuclear research facilities will probably get tagged."

He added that there is likely a great deal of work among Iran's population at a covert level, as "you may never get a better chance to upend this regime than you do right now."

Meanwhile, Jessie Jane Duff, an ambassador for the America First Policy Institute, who was also on Wednesday's program, commented that President Joe Biden's administration hasn't been supportive of Israel's measures "because they probably have enabled a lot of this with the billions of dollars that they have transferred over to Iran."

"I don't think it was driven home enough on how much money has been filtered over there," she said. "All of these proxies by Iran, the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, the fact that they are attacking Israel is really that to their own detriment. Israel is very prolific, targeted and precise."

She added that the "placating of terrorism" has started.

"The world wants Israel to cease fire, but is not demanding for the release of those hostages and for the terrorists to lay down their arms," Duff said. "I think Israel's got the right approach. Enough is enough. We've been dealing with this now for decades. What are we waiting for? Another 9/11?"

