Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biased SEC Blocking Trump Media Merger

The merger agreement between Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition, which would allow former President Donald Trump's social media organization to be publicly traded, is being held up by politically biased officials in the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said Thursday on Newsmax.

The merger was announced in October 2021 and submitted for approval from the SEC to go public, and even though the SEC receives such requests and reviews them in less than 100 days, "the Truth Social [merger] has not been responded to for almost 350 days," Meuser said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meuser said the "unnerving and significant" factor behind that is the SEC is "run by Gary Gensler," the former CFO for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign against Trump.



"Under oath, John Podesta stated that Gary Gensler was the one responsible for paying for the Steele dossier" against Trump, Meuser said.

Meuser added that Melissa Hodgman, the SEC's director of enforcement, is married to former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was exchanging anti-Trump texts with a romantically linked colleague while they were working on the Trump Russia probe connected with the 2016 election.

"There are other people there as well that have been known as Trump haters and doing everything they could to keep President Trump from being president in the past," said Meuser. "It seems as if they're blatantly destroying the wealth by the way of 20 million individual investors that have invested in this county."

Further, the merger will add to Trump's wealth, said Meuser.

Meuser also talked about the impasse between the White House and House Republicans over the debt-ceiling plan, saying it "shouldn't be a game of chicken."

"We submitted a very strong debt-ceiling plan because we really have two equal problems," said Meuser. "One is where about where we're about to hit the debt ceiling, and two, we have overspent wildly over the last two years, by $5 trillion to $6 trillion, so both issues need to be resolved for the good of the American economy."

The matter is actually "very simple," he added.

"We're going to raise the debt ceiling," said Meuser. "We're going to pay the nation's bills and, moving forward, we're not going to exceed that level again."

President Joe Biden is "barely willing to have any discussions," Meuser said. "He hasn't for nearly 80 days now. This is outrageous."

And the president, "crooked Biden, by the way, after all the revelations we've had from Hunter Biden, is willing to put the United States economy on the brink," said Meuser. "He knows that the mainstream media is going to back him and state that this is all over Republican issues."

Meuser said the Republican plan will bring down inflation and includes HR 1, which will drive down gas prices.

Biden's lack of action is "nothing but messaging [with] media bias, and brinksmanship on the part of the Democrats," he said. "This is an outrage."

