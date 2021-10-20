Trump Starts Media Group, 'Truth Social' Platform

Former President Donald Trump has announced the Trump Media & Technology Group, merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to become a publicly listed company with a potential valuation of up to $1.7 billion.

A new social media platform called Truth Social is set to launch in early 2022, to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter — two sites that have left the former president banned — along with a ''subscription video on demand service'' to rival Google's YouTube.

''I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,'' Trump wrote in the announcement Wednesday night. ''We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.

''This is unacceptable.''

Trump calls this a fulfilling of a promise to create a conservative media competitor to combat the liberal activism against his administration and in the 2020 presidential campaign.

''I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon,'' Trump added. ''TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.

''Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!''

The subscription video-on-demand service will be called TMTG+.

''TMTG+ will feature 'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more,'' according to the news release.

Trump has already launched class-action lawsuits against Big Tech companies for their responses to conservative views and speech.

''Truth Social is America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,'' the Truth Social website reads, allowing future users to register early for the initial wait list.