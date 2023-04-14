New Filing Details Trump's Business Holdings

Former President Donald Trump filed his first personal financial disclosure since leaving the White House on Friday, a requirement for his 2024 campaign.

The 100-page disclosure shows that Trump made at least $5 million from CIC Ventures, a company that helps organize his speaking engagements, and at least $1 million from CIC Digital, which sells tradable non-fungible tokens.

His position at Trump Media & Technology Group, which is behind the alternative social media platform Truth Social, was estimated to have a value between $5 million and $25 million.

Although the former president reported having a 90% stake in Trump Media, he disclosed that he took no more than $200 in salary. His earnings from the 1987 book "Trump: The Art of the Deal" were far above that: between $100,001 and $1 million.

The filing also provides new insights into Trump's overseas dealings, revealing that he made over $5 million from a deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan to bring a Trump-branded golf course and hotel to Oman.

It also shows that Trump owns stock in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, two companies that Republican politicians have criticized for manufacturing mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

A spokesperson for Trump's 2024 campaign did not respond to The Washington Post's request for comment about the disclosure.

The document's release comes just in time to avoid the Federal Election Commission's $200 fee if delivered more than 30 days late. Just last month, Trump lawyer Derek Ross sought an additional 30-day extension.

However, FEC Acting General Counsel Lisa J. Stevenson denied the request, arguing that Ross' argument that more time was needed to parse through the "complexities of his financial holdings" was moot.

He was granted a 45-day extension for the disclosure in December.