Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Bill Requires Notification of Transported Immigrants

Rep. Dan Meuser, one of several Republicans who have introduced legislation aimed at requiring the Biden administration to notify state and local officials if illegal immigrants are going to be transported into their state, said Monday on Newsmax that the bill is a vital tool for having transparency about the issue.

"All we're asking for is a notification and transparency, and we want to know about the sponsors, where these young people and/or young adults are going, so our Customs and Border Patrol don't feel that they are a link in the chain of human trafficking," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think that's a pretty reasonable bill to introduce."

The Immigration Transparency and Transit Notification Act hasn't gotten bipartisan support. Meuser noted that Mark Morgan, the former commissioner of the Customs and Border Patrol, has said if Democrats won't back the legislation, then it is unquestionable that the administration and Democrats "are favorable to this terrible process and crisis at our border and will not provide any level of transparency as to the safety of those that are experiencing this treacherous trek."

Meanwhile, the administration's open-door policy at the border is causing serious damages to the United States long-term, Meuser said.

"We have a number of international crises taking place right now, but none is as important as this," he said. "Nearly 2 million arrests were made in 2021. We have many who have so-called gotaways, over 400,000.

"The drugs, it can't be stated enough, illegal drugs are the No. 1 cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45. They're pouring in from over the border. This is not political. We all need to stop this crisis now for the safety of America."

In introducing the act, Meuser said that he decided on the legislation after he was notified, "by civilian airport employees, that chartered flights carrying hundreds of illegal immigrants were landing at multiple airports throughout northeastern Pennsylvania."

The flights "landed in the dead of night, with no proper notice provided to state, local, or federal officials, and illegal immigrant passengers were put on buses to undisclosed locations," he said on his website. "There are many documented cases of similar situations in New York, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee. Thanks to the Biden administration’s open-border policies, every state is now a border state."

