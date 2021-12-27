Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Planes With Migrants Landing Secretly in Pennsylvania

A total of 130 immigrants were brought on a charted flight to Pennsylvania's Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport earlier this month and then sent out on buses, but the Biden administration didn't make anyone aware of the transfer before it happened, Rep. Dan Meuser said Monday on Newsmax.

Meuser added that the plane, which landed with 118 minors and 12 adults, was not the first such plane to land in the state.

"They did their very best to make this very secretive," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report. "Planeloads of underage migrants are being secretly flown into northeast Pennsylvania with the idea of quietly resettling them across the region, and so it's not just one plane thus far. It's been four and it is, in fact confirmed. We are receiving no information at all."

Meuser said he has sent letters to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and placed calls into the State Department, but meanwhile, the border situation is a "complete disaster created by the Biden administration."

He noted that he has visited the border a few times, and told Newsmax that the administration had placed gag orders on Border Patrol agents to keep them from talking to the delegates.

"I was asked to give up my phone, which I didn't, when I went into a detention center," Meuser said. "That never existed under the Trump administration. It was open. We were all trying to solve a problem together. This is outrageous."

He added that his constituents are also outraged, and "they should be because primarily the actions but also the lack of transparency and the dishonesty that is taking place."

Meuser added that the airport employees who are doing their jobs want to talk about the migrant transfers, but they also want to remain anonymous.

"They've been instructed apparently to keep it somewhat quiet, but I think they're now breaking out of that," Meuser said.

The flights are coming in the middle of the night, he continued, but there were also two on Christmas Day.

"I was there yesterday and spoke with many officials at the airport and as I stated, many were just very open and forthright about the situation there and just absolutely fed up with this situation," Meuser said. "They can't talk on camera. But my experience was, they'll tell you exactly what's going on."