Trump: US Will Be 'Third World Nation' From Border Crisis

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States would soon be considered a Third World nation because of the number of migrants crossing the southern border illegally.

''The United States will soon be considered a ‘Third World Nation,''' Trump said in a statement Monday. ''There has never been anything like what is happening at our border. Millions of people have already poured in, but many more than that are coming!''

Trump's statement comes as more than 12,000 immigrants camp out under the Del Rio International Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Drone and aircraft video from several news outlets shows the makeshift camp under the bridge and a steady stream of migrants crossing illegally between Texas and Mexico unimpeded.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in a CNN story that the increased number of crossings at that location could been a result of word-of-mouth or social media postings that the border at Del Rio was effectively ''open.''

According to the CNN report, the migrants are sleeping in tents or on the dirt under the bridge even as daytime temperatures exceed 100 degrees.

''The #BidenBorderCrisis has been marked by mistake after mistake from this Administration. There's no doubt about it,'' the House Homeland GOP posted Monday on Twitter. ''The humanitarian and security crisis we're seeing in Del Rio is a direct result of President Biden's misguided open border policies.''

The Biden administration reversed several border policies of his predecessor, President Donald Trump, when he took office in January, causing a surge of migrants crossing the border in record numbers since that time.

July saw more than 200,000 migrant crossings, setting a record for a one-month period, and more than three times the number during the Trump administration's tenure.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday that it would implement a ''new, comprehensive strategy'' to deal with the situation at Del Rio.

The plan includes sending more than 400 more agents to improve control of the location, flying 2,000 to 3,000 migrants from that location daily to other processing centers so they can be assessed and removed, if necessary, work with the source countries to take their citizens back, and taking actions to improve the humanitarian crisis in Del Rio by supplying medical attention, portable restrooms, water and towels to the migrants.

''Beyond the six steps outlined above, the Biden Administration has reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey,'' the DHS statement said.

''Individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including expulsion. Irregular migration poses a significant threat to the health and welfare of border communities and to the lives of migrants themselves and should not be attempted.''