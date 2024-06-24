Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Pennsylvanians Supporting Trump

Pennsylvania Republicans are working hard to help Former President Donald Trump maintain his lead over President Joe Biden in the Keystone State, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Meuser said Trump was gaining support among Pennsylvania's Blacks and Latinos.

"On the ground in Pennsylvania, it's very good," Meuser said of Trump's backing. "He's way up with African Americans. I mean, like remarkably up. And we have this Latino American focus which is gaining all kinds of enthusiasm.

"We got a lot of positive things happening in Pennsylvania. And you're right, he is up by about 2 points. That's about 120,000 votes, and, we're hoping to keep it there."

Meuser, who attended Trump's rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, told Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride that the former president's message to supporters was that they need to make sure they cast their votes.

"We're working it hard. Lara Trump at the RNC and Michael Whatley are in Pennsylvania regularly. We're maximizing the ballots," Meuser said. "You heard even President Trump at the rally, 'Vote. I don't care how you vote,' he said. 'Mail it in. Vote early. Vote on Election Day. Just vote.' And that's exactly our message.

"If there's a 1% chance you can't show up on Election Day, send in that mail-in ballot. Register for it, make sure you're registered. Because come the end of the day, that's what's going to do it. You know, we're hearing all this craziness, how the Democrats … a memo where they're talking about getting illegals to vote. So, all American citizens need to come out and offset this."

While President Joe Biden went to Camp David during the weekend to prepare for Thursday's presidential debate, Trump held his rally in Philadelphia and interacted with supporters.

"Donald Trump's prep is to play golf in the morning, attend an event in Washington, D.C., stop in at a cheesesteak place in Philadelphia, leave a $500 tip. By the way, writes on the tip, 'Vote for Trump, no tax on tips,'" Meuser said.

"He's taking pictures. He's hanging out with people and he's he learning. … He takes in a lot of information on what's best and that's why his policies are just right on the mark."

