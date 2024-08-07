WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Kamala 'Gut-Punched' Shapiro

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Committee "gut-punched" Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro by rejecting him as a vice presidential candidate because of his support of Israel, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Wednesday. 

"They very deliberately brought him right up to the gate and then slammed it in his face, so it was quite an insult," the Pennsylvania Republican said on "Newsline." "Most of Pennsylvania believed it was going to be Josh Shapiro."

Meuser said there were a "few reasons" for the decision, but that Harris and the DNC could not approve Shapiro, who is Jewish and "strongly supportive of the state of Israel."

"That's awful, right?" Meuser said. "That's something terrible in this day. That's what happened; there's no question about it."

By picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris showed that she's "more comfortable with a self-proclaimed socialist," said Meuser.

"Look at Kamala's record," he said. "Look at her top 10. I mean, part of it is being anti-Israel, along with open borders and attacks on energy, particularly Pennsylvania natural gas. The list goes on, but she didn't show up for [Benjamin] Netanyahu's joint session [speech]."

Meanwhile, Meuser said Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance is "doing a great job out there explaining what America first is all about, and what being a common-sense, business-minded conservative is all about versus this far-left combination."

"If anyone thinks that there's going to be anything normal taking place policy-wise, anything we consider to have any validity such as fiscal responsibility and closed borders and reasonable and responsible energy, it's all going to be flipped upside down," Meuser added.

"Nothing's been normal in this election cycle."

