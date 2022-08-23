×
Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Raid 'Outrageous'

(Newsmax/'National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:37 AM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the FBI's recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate "was pretty outrageous."

Meuser said on "National Report," "I, like many Americans, think the whole situation was pretty outrageous. Conversations were taking place, it seemed as if the president, the secret service, and his staff were fully cooperating with the archives that were claimed to be in lockdown at the president's residence."

He added: "Things went off the rails at a certain point, the Department of Justice decided to make some very rash actions. And then they came up with a story about nuclear codes … anything to do with nuclear [weapons] certainly raised the concern of people and made ridiculous headlines in the in the fake news.

"So this situation needs to play out. There's one party here asking for full disclosure, and that's President Trump's lawyers and meanwhile, the DOJ wants to redact it or does not want to present the evidence. So, I think that's pretty telling in itself."

Meuser also commented on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who announced his intention to step down this year as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Meuser said that "maybe his intentions at some portions were in the right place, but … he was insulting to much of America. I'm glad to see him go."

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:37 AM
