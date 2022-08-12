Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Inflation Bill 'Throws Fuel to Fire'

The Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to pass in the Democrat-controlled House Friday, will not help with inflation, but "throws fuel on the fire," Rep. Dan Meuser tells Newsmax.

"We are in a recession; we have rapid inflation, and our productivity in our nation is dwindling," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I don't think there's anything worse that we could be doing right now or the Democrats could be doing right now. We should be engaged in some pro-growth initiatives."

Rather than passing a bill that raises taxes, as the current spending bill will, it's time to reduce spending, keep taxes low, create predictability, and unleash the nation's domestic energy, said Meuser.

"Instead, we've got a huge spending bill, with $369 billion in Green New Deal stuff that includes wind turbines and everything else that won't help any of my constituents," said Meuser. "I don't know who that's going to help."

The bill calls for adding 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents to conduct further audits, but they will target small businesses and people who earn low incomes, he added.

The congressman said he doesn't expect any Democrats to vote against the legislation, which he believes is being pushed through to keep agencies' budgets full — protection against Republicans blocking that money if they take control of Congress.

"This is a bad bill that's going to do more harm than good, and at the same time, raise taxes a lot, and spend another $500 billion during what many economists call a recession and during record-high inflation of 8.5%," said Meuser.

Meuser further on Friday discussed the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, calling it "crazy" and saying that there is no trust for Attorney General Merrick Garland, who ordered the search.

"He's the guy who called parents domestic terrorists," said Meuser. "He's the one who ignored the Hunter Biden 'big guy' issue."

The FBI also has a "huge credibility problem" not only from the Trump case, but several other investigations including Operation Crossfire and more said the congressman.

"We need this level of transparency," he said. "I think they went in trying to find something else when they were under the guise of looking for archived materials [for] the Library of Congress. It's outrageous. Clearly, there is mistrust of the FBI and the DOJ in terms of the American people, so we will continue to wait and see what gets released and what the public will be able to see."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!