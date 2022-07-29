Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Pelosi's Taiwan Plans 'Diplomatic Incompetence'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plans for a stop in Taiwan while she tours other Asian countries this weekend show a "high level of diplomatic incompetence," and the threats coming from China over the potential visit are because the United States does not act from a position of strength, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Friday.

"The conversation should have been had prior with the other ambassadors to China," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's another example of the United States simply not dealing from a position of strength and not having a strategy and a plan that provides respect, yet strength.

"When you provide respect and strength, you get the respect back."

Pelosi is to leave Friday with her delegation for a tour of Asia, but plans to visit Taiwan are still not certain, CNN reports. Her other stops will include visits to U.S. allies in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore.

"She's the speaker of the House and bringing a delegation, and so the response from China is not necessarily unexpected," Meuser said, but that response was "very threatening."

But still, when asked if Pelosi should be conducting foreign policy, the congressman replied that as speaker, she is "certainly going to go on trips to foreign countries. We do it all the time."

However, planning a trip to Taiwan, "should have a higher level of sensitivity to it," given the tensions between China and Taiwan, Meuser added.

"It's a professional courtesy; it is diplomacy; and we probably wouldn't be having this situation if more thought was put into it," he said. "It's more incompetence coming out of the administration and no coordination with the speaker of the House as well."

In other matters, Meuser talked about the current status of the economy after Thursday's reports that the nation's gross domestic product had dropped for a second consecutive quarter, commenting that there is "no question the country is in a recession."

But it's even worse that the administration is denying that there is a recession underway, said Meuser.

"But what's worse is the administration's policies put us here," said Meuser. "The first thing you do is stop digging. They're doing a heck of a lot of digging."

For example, many House Republicans back the Senate-passed bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build computer chips, but "they destroyed it with all kinds of massive add-ons."

Further, the Democrats are talking about more taxes, "which will lower supply" and "more spending which increases demand," said Meuser. "They're going to make matters worse."

House Republicans, he added, want to stop what's going on and win the House back, which will "create stability through our economy.'

Meuser also spoke out against the deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the Inflation Reduction Act, seen by opponents as another version of the latest form of the failed Build Back Better act.

"Of course, this is inflationary," said Meuser. "This all this green energy initiative is also an affront to our domestic fuel energy industry, so there's going to be no help there, which is where the help is needed."

The is an "assault" on domestic energy, he continued, and it is "crushing" Americans, families, businesses, farmers, and distribution.

But meanwhile, Republicans must regroup, he said.

"We can't just keep worrying about what our adversaries in the world or our opponents in Congress are doing," said Meuser. "We need to have a plan. We need to communicate with the American people.

"We sure have to win in November because what they're doing is failing all aspects of the economy and unfortunately, they keep doing it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!