Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Border Visit Political Stunt

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's visit to the southern border in Texas was nothing more than a political stunt and will do nothing to address an immigration crisis that is the top concern among Americans heading into the November election.

"He's trying to solve a political problem, certainly not solve the unmitigated disaster at our border," Meuser told "American Agenda." "I've been to the border three times over the last few years."

Meuser said the last time he was at the border in January was as part of a delegation that included Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. That visit occurred after the U.S. had 301,983 migrant encounters at the southern border, a record for one month.

"They have created probably the worst catastrophe that has faced our nation within our own borders, and they're not changing course," Meuser said. "They're blaming it on the Republicans after three years-plus of the worst policies possible, reversing the successful policies of the Trump administration and telling us, the gall, between [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and the president to tell us that the border was secure for the last 2 1/2 almost three years.

"Now all of a sudden, saying, 'Hey, it's not secure and it's the Republicans' fault. Could there be any more hypocrisy in any more shameless, cowardly comments made and nonactions taken? It's a real, real shame."

