×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | newsmax | joe biden | border

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Border Visit Political Stunt

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 04:17 PM EST

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's visit to the southern border in Texas was nothing more than a political stunt and will do nothing to address an immigration crisis that is the top concern among Americans heading into the November election.

"He's trying to solve a political problem, certainly not solve the unmitigated disaster at our border," Meuser told "American Agenda." "I've been to the border three times over the last few years."

Meuser said the last time he was at the border in January was as part of a delegation that included Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. That visit occurred after the U.S. had 301,983 migrant encounters at the southern border, a record for one month.

"They have created probably the worst catastrophe that has faced our nation within our own borders, and they're not changing course," Meuser said. "They're blaming it on the Republicans after three years-plus of the worst policies possible, reversing the successful policies of the Trump administration and telling us, the gall, between [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and the president to tell us that the border was secure for the last 2 1/2 almost three years.

"Now all of a sudden, saying, 'Hey, it's not secure and it's the Republicans' fault. Could there be any more hypocrisy in any more shameless, cowardly comments made and nonactions taken? It's a real, real shame."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's visit to the southern border in Texas was nothing more than a political stunt and will do nothing to address an immigration crisis that is the top concern among Americans.
dan meuser, newsmax, joe biden, border
287
2024-17-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved