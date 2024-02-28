Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Migrant Crisis Top Issue in Mich.

Following former President Donald Trump's victory in Michigan's GOP primary, former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for a Senate seat there, told Newsmax that the southern border and crime are top issues for Michiganders.

"When you look at the border," the Republican candidate told "American Agenda" on Wednesday, "it's the No. 1 issue by far, and closely associated with that is a crime.

"They're not gonna change that. Crime is gonna get worse. As a former FBI agent working on organized crime in Chicago, I can tell you, when you look at the numbers of the people who are coming over that we don't know ... we're starting to realize that there's a higher percentage than normal of these folks who are criminals before they got here."

Rogers went on to add that the Democrats don't have any solutions for the migrant crisis and the only ones who do are coming from the right.

