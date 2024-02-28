×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan | migrant crisis | crime | rogers

Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Migrant Crisis Top Issue in Mich.

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 06:44 PM EST

Following former President Donald Trump's victory in Michigan's GOP primary, former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for a Senate seat there, told Newsmax that the southern border and crime are top issues for Michiganders.

"When you look at the border," the Republican candidate told "American Agenda" on Wednesday, "it's the No. 1 issue by far, and closely associated with that is a crime.

"They're not gonna change that. Crime is gonna get worse. As a former FBI agent working on organized crime in Chicago, I can tell you, when you look at the numbers of the people who are coming over that we don't know ... we're starting to realize that there's a higher percentage than normal of these folks who are criminals before they got here."

Rogers went on to add that the Democrats don't have any solutions for the migrant crisis and the only ones who do are coming from the right.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Following former President Donald Trump's victory in Michigan's GOP primary, former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for a Senate seat in the state, told Newsmax that the southern border and crime are top issues for Michiganders.
michigan, migrant crisis, crime, rogers
207
2024-44-28
Wednesday, 28 February 2024 06:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved