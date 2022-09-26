Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'We Want Border Security' in Funding Bill

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that a deal in Congress to avoid a government shutdown "all depends on what the offer is," noting that Republicans want more funding for "border security" in particular.

Meuser told "American Agenda" that an agreement to avoid a shutdown "all depends on what the offer is and September 30th, of course, is the end of our fiscal year. We will see."

Meuser added: "We want border security. I think all of America just about except for the woke few want to see a limit on the thousands of illegals and tons of drugs that are entering our country. And so we do have the power of the purse in Congress and … we want some funding, but more importantly, protection at our southern border."

He went on to say: "I agree with [House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.]. We must see that enough is enough. I am certainly not going to vote for … an easy pass for this if we don't see some improvement to the border. And on top of that, why should we? Here we're most likely going to win this majority. I'm also looking to see it be extended through January.

"We're not in the business of extending it through December and what? Just giving them their last hurrah one last trillion dollars of taxpayer money to waste?"

